Ohio veterans get Borinqueneers’ Congressional Gold Medal

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — Several Army veterans in Ohio who were part of the former U. S. Army regiment known as the Borinqueneers (bohr-ehn-kin-EERS’) have been honored with replicas of the Congressional Gold Medal awarded to the regiment.

The four veterans honored in Lorain were in the unit that was formed as Puerto Rican volunteers in 1898 and re-designated as the 65th Infantry Regiment in 1920. It fought in World War I, World War II and the Korean War.

Lorain veterans Julio Santiago-Montanez, Miguel Berlingeri and Carlos Montes received their replicas of the medal at a ceremony Monday. The fourth veteran honored, Francisco Colon, of Fairview Park, was unable to attend.

Congress passed legislation to award the honor to the regiment in April. The actual gold medal is held by the Smithsonian.