Funeral of Ohio trooper hit by driver will be at college

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — The public wake and funeral for a veteran Ohio trooper who was struck and killed on a Cleveland interstate have been moved to a local college.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2d8CZHk ) reports Kenneth Velez’s wake service is scheduled Wednesday afternoon and evening at the Ewing Center Field House at Lorain County Community College. The funeral will be at the field house Thursday at 10 a.m.

Visiting hours originally were scheduled at Lorain High School. Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home officials say the change was made because of logistical issues at the school.

Authorities allege a man driving under the influence of drugs hit the 48-year-old Velez last week on Interstate 90 while he was conducting traffic enforcement. The driver has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com