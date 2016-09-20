GOP Ohio lawmaker to resign, take Chamber of Commerce job

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker from northwest Ohio plans to resign in two weeks to work for the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

The Ohio House speaker says Rep. Jeff McClain, of Upper Sandusky, will resign Oct. 2. He’s taking a job as the director of tax and economic policy for the chamber of commerce.

McClain is in his fourth term in the House, where he has led the Ways and Means Committee and been part of the Finance Committee. His term expires at year’s end, and he’s not eligible to run for another term.