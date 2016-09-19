Authorities probing after man hurt on or near rail tracks

CLEVELAND (AP) — Transit officials in Cleveland are investigating after authorities say a man was hurt on or near rail tracks.

A spokesman for the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority says the man was hurt Sunday afternoon by the South Harbor Station in the municipal parking lot where fans of the Cleveland Browns had been tailgating.

The 23-year-old man, who transit officials say wasn’t an RTA passenger, has been hospitalized. His identity and condition weren’t immediately known.

The agency says authorities are investigating into how the man was hurt and what he was doing near the tracks.

The investigation isn’t being considered criminal in nature.