Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Monday, Sep. 19.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to apcolumbus@ap.org.

——————–

Monday, Sep. 19 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Joyce Beatty announces launch of new initiative to recruit poll workers ahead of November – Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty, Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, Columbus City Councilman Michael Stinziano, and American Electric Power Vice President of Corporate Communications Dale Heydlauff announce a new initiative designed to involve businesses, nonprofit and other organizations in helping to recruit poll workers ahead of the 2016 Presidential Election in November

Location: Nationwide National Headquarters, Three Nationwide Plaza, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.sos.state.oh.us/ https://twitter.com/OhioSOSHusted

Contacts: Joshua Eck Ohio Secretary of State Media Relations jeck@ohiosecretaryofstate.gov 1 614 466 2729

——————–

Monday, Sep. 19 1:00 PM Dem Rep. Marcy Kaptur presents four Congressional Gold Medals to Korean War veterans – Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, along with representatives of the Smithsonian Museum, Ohio Commission on Hispanic and Latino Affairs, Lorain Historical Society and Lorain Arts Council, presents the Congressional Gold Medal, the nation’s highest civilian award, to Miquel Berlingeri, Carlos Montes, Julio Santiago-Montanez, and Francisco Colon, four members of the U.S. Army’s 65th Infantry Regiment in recognition of their pioneering military service

Location: Lorain Historical Society, Carnegie Library, 329 W. 10th Street, Lorain, OH Lorain www.kaptur.house.gov https://twitter.com/RepMarcyKaptur

Contacts: John Edgell Office Rep. Marcy Kaptur Marcy.KapturPress@mail.house.gov 1 202 225 4146

——————–

Monday, Sep. 19 Cincinnati Financial: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?ticker=cinf&script=2100

Contacts: Stephanie Johnson CF Investor Relations investor_inquiries@cinfin.com 1 513 870 2768

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 20 – Friday, Sep. 23 CWRU: National Center for Regenerative Medicine Cancer Stem Cell Conference

Location: Hilton Downtown Cleveland, 1111 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.ncrm.us/ncrm/default.aspx

Contacts: Charlene Mitchell NCRM – MSC conference clm25@case.edu 1 216 368 4928

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 20 – Thursday, Sep. 22 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Summit

Location: Hope Hotel & Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.gsmiweb.com/ https://twitter.com/3dPAM #3DPAM

Contacts: GSMI info@gsmiweb.com 1 888 409 4418

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 20 – Thursday, Sep. 22 Annual Great Lakes Restoration Conference

Location: Sandusky, OH Sandusky http://www.healthylakes.org/ https://twitter.com/healthylakes

Contacts: Jordan Lubetkin Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition Lubetkin@nwf.org 1 734 887 7109

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 21 8:00 AM NAFCU Congressional Caucus concludes – NAFCU Congressional Caucus concludes. Speakers today include CFPB Director Richard Cordray, Republicans Sen. Ted Cruz and Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer, Andy Barr, Bill Huizenga, Sean Duffy, and Kevin Brady, and Democratic Reps. Joyce Beatty and Maxine Waters

Location: Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill, Washington, DC http://www.nafcu.org https://twitter.com/NAFCU #NAFCUCaucus

Contacts: Patty Briotta NAFCU Director of Public Relations pbriotta@nafcu.org 1 703 842 2820 1 703 200 4600

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 21 – Thursday, Sep. 22 Ohio DNR Conservation Farm Family Awards – Ohio Dept of Natural Resources Conservation Farm Family Awards at the annual Farm Science Review, recognizing five farming families ‘for their exemplary efforts in conserving soil, water, woodlands, wildlife and other natural resources on their farmland’

Location: Molly Caren Agricultural Center, 135 OH-38, London, OH London http://ohiodnr.gov/

Contacts: Stephanie Leis ODNR stephanie.leis@dnr.state.oh.us 1 614 265 6860

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 21 DDR Corp: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://ir.ddr.com/ https://twitter.com/DDR_Corp

Contacts: Scott Schroeder Developers Diversified Corporate Communications sschroeder@ddrc.com 1 216 755 5500

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio