Ohio Daybook

NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 19 8:00 AM Ohio’s Safe & Violence Free Schools Conference, – Ohio’s Safe & Violence Free Schools Conference, with the theme ‘School and Community Partnerships: What’s Working to Reduce Harassment, Intimidation and Bullying’

Location: Ohio Department of Transportation, 1980 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus https://saferschools.ohio.gov/

Contacts: Kimberly Nagel Safer Schools Ohio Kimberly.nagel@education.ohio.gov 1 614 995 5443

NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 19 9:45 AM Ohio state legislators tour Polaris Industries – Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, state Rep. Niraj Antani, state Sen. Frank LaRose, and other legislators tour Polaris Industries and hold media availability to discuss the tour and mark the occasion of House Bill 429 going into effect

Location: 3435 Airborne Road, Wilmington, OH Wilmington http://www.ohiohouse.gov

Contacts: Carolyn Best Ohio House of Representatives OhioHouseRepComm@ohiohouse.gov 1 614 644 1739

NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 19 10:00 AM Parents of Ava Ellis hold press conference to discuss settlement with the City of Columbus – Press conference with The Cochran Firm Attorney Michael Wright and parents of Ava Ellis, Andrea and Brad Ellis, to discuss their recent settlement with the City of Columbus related to the shooting of Ava Ellis * Then four year old Ava Ellis suffered a gunshot wound after a Columbus police officer mistakenly hit Ellis instead of a charging dog

Location: 325 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH Columbus www.cochranfirm.com

Contacts: Tiffany Cochran Edwards The Cochran Firm National Brand Manager & Public Relations Director tinkbell91@hotmail.com 1 678 230 6655

NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 19 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Joyce Beatty announces launch of new initiative to recruit poll workers ahead of November – Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty, Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, Columbus City Councilman Michael Stinziano, and American Electric Power Vice President of Corporate Communications Dale Heydlauff announce a new initiative designed to involve businesses, nonprofit and other organizations in helping to recruit poll workers ahead of the 2016 Presidential Election in November

Location: Nationwide National Headquarters, Three Nationwide Plaza, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.sos.state.oh.us/ https://twitter.com/OhioSOSHusted

Contacts: Joshua Eck Ohio Secretary of State Media Relations jeck@ohiosecretaryofstate.gov 1 614 466 2729

NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 19 12:30 PM Columbus community members hold demonstration calling for ‘justice for Tyre King’

Location: Columbus City Hall, 90 W Broad St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohorganizing.org/index.php/campaigns/environmental-justice

Contacts: Michael McGovern Ohio Organizing Collaborative mcgovern@ohorganizing.org 1 937 245 1232 Laurie Couch Ohio Organizing Collaborative laurie@ohorganizing.org 1 847 420 5108

Monday, Sep. 19 1:00 PM Dem Rep. Marcy Kaptur presents four Congressional Gold Medals to Korean War veterans – Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, along with representatives of the Smithsonian Museum, Ohio Commission on Hispanic and Latino Affairs, Lorain Historical Society and Lorain Arts Council, presents the Congressional Gold Medal, the nation’s highest civilian award, to Miquel Berlingeri, Carlos Montes, Julio Santiago-Montanez, and Francisco Colon, four members of the U.S. Army’s 65th Infantry Regiment in recognition of their pioneering military service

Location: Lorain Historical Society, Carnegie Library, 329 W. 10th Street, Lorain, OH Lorain www.kaptur.house.gov https://twitter.com/RepMarcyKaptur

Contacts: John Edgell Office Rep. Marcy Kaptur Marcy.KapturPress@mail.house.gov 1 202 225 4146

Monday, Sep. 19 Cincinnati Financial: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?ticker=cinf&script=2100

Contacts: Stephanie Johnson CF Investor Relations investor_inquiries@cinfin.com 1 513 870 2768

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 20 6:00 PM Ohio EPA and Portsmouth Local Air Agency discuss landfill gas power station request – Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and Portsmouth Local Air Agency hold a meeting to explain a request from Bio-Energy to build a landfill gas power station at the Rumpke Brown County Landfill. The proposed facility would produce electric power using gas generated by the landfill

Location: Georgetown Village Council Chambers, 301 S. Main St., Georgetown, OH http://epa.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioEPA

Contacts: Heather Lauer Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Central and Southeast Media Relations heather.lauer@epa.ohio.gov 1 614 644 2160

Tuesday, Sep. 20 – Friday, Sep. 23 CWRU: National Center for Regenerative Medicine Cancer Stem Cell Conference

Location: Hilton Downtown Cleveland, 1111 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.ncrm.us/ncrm/default.aspx

Contacts: Charlene Mitchell NCRM – MSC conference clm25@case.edu 1 216 368 4928

Tuesday, Sep. 20 – Thursday, Sep. 22 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Summit

Location: Hope Hotel & Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.gsmiweb.com/ https://twitter.com/3dPAM #3DPAM

Contacts: GSMI info@gsmiweb.com 1 888 409 4418

Tuesday, Sep. 20 – Thursday, Sep. 22 Annual Great Lakes Restoration Conference

Location: Sandusky, OH Sandusky http://www.healthylakes.org/ https://twitter.com/healthylakes

Contacts: Jordan Lubetkin Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition Lubetkin@nwf.org 1 734 887 7109

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Sep. 21 7:55 AM NAFCU Congressional Caucus concludes – NAFCU Congressional Caucus concludes. Speakers today include Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray, Republican Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer, Andy Barr, Bill Huizenga, Sean Duffy, Randy Neugebauer, Kevin Brady and French Hill, and Democratic Reps. Joyce Beatty and Maxine Waters

Location: Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill, Washington, DC http://www.nafcu.org https://twitter.com/NAFCU #NAFCUCaucus

Contacts: Patty Briotta NAFCU Director of Public Relations pbriotta@nafcu.org 1 703 842 2820 1 703 200 4600

Wednesday, Sep. 21 – Thursday, Sep. 22 Ohio DNR Conservation Farm Family Awards – Ohio Dept of Natural Resources Conservation Farm Family Awards at the annual Farm Science Review, recognizing five farming families ‘for their exemplary efforts in conserving soil, water, woodlands, wildlife and other natural resources on their farmland’

Location: Molly Caren Agricultural Center, 135 OH-38, London, OH London http://ohiodnr.gov/

Contacts: Stephanie Leis ODNR stephanie.leis@dnr.state.oh.us 1 614 265 6860

Wednesday, Sep. 21 DDR Corp: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://ir.ddr.com/ https://twitter.com/DDR_Corp

Contacts: Scott Schroeder Developers Diversified Corporate Communications sschroeder@ddrc.com 1 216 755 5500

