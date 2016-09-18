Report: Ohio 4th in country in catalytic converter thefts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau says Ohio ranks fourth in the nation in the number of catalytic converter thefts stolen from vehicles.

The report says thefts of the emission-control devices from vehicles totaled more than 1,400 in Ohio between 2008 and 2015. California led the way with more than 8,000 thefts, followed by Texas and Illinois.

Thefts nationwide were up about 23 percent last year from 2008.

A report issued last year found that Ohio had more insurance claims for thefts of copper and other kinds of metal from 2012 through 2014 than any other state.

Catalytic converters are attractive to thieves because they contain metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium that can have expensive recycling values.