Consultant sues Wright State for $4.5M in owed compensation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A consultant whose firm helped secure funding for Wright State University and who was later cleared in an investigation of potential lobbying law violations has filed a lawsuit against the Ohio school for $4.5 million in unpaid compensation.

Ron Wine sued the university and its research arm because they “failed to make payments under the compensation agreement” with him and his company, Ron Wine Consulting Group LLC, the Dayton Daily News reported (http://bit.ly/2csVs03 ).

Wine’s lawsuit said he worked “tirelessly” for the university and his company’s efforts led to securing more than $134 million in federal and state contracts for the university, its affiliates and subcontractors.

A spokesman for the university declined to comment Friday.

Wine proposed an “installment payment plan” to Wright State to ease the university’s burden in paying, but the school refused to make any further payment to Wine, according to the lawsuit.

He was paid $2.2 million in performance bonuses, but the university stopped paying Wine after a state lobbying investigation, which found “no wrongdoing on the part of Wine,” according to the lawsuit.

Investigators found no evidence of Ohio lobbying law violations in an investigation that focused on whether Wine should have registered as a lobbyist. His firm was paid nearly $1 million in 2014 by the university.

