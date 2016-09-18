Ohio State leaves stadium seat empty for POWs, military MIA

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State is reserving an empty seat in its football stadium to honor prisoners of war and military members considered missing in action.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2cb1jLm ) reports that officials at the Columbus school recently unveiled the black chair. It’s in the first row of Section 3AA, marked with a POW-MIA logo.

It’s in the area where ROTC members sit during games. The location was chosen for its visibility.

Ohio State has more than 2,000 military and veteran students.

