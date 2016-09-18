Ohio attorney general opens his historic home to the public

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The state attorney general is opening his personal residence to visitors as part of an Ohio history program.

Republican Mike DeWine’s historic home is the former home of Civil War journalist and vice presidential candidate Whitelaw Reid. It’s located in Cedarville, about 60 miles southwest of Columbus. Reid ran with presidential candidate Benjamin Harrison.

DeWine and his wife, Fran, are opening the house from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday as part of the Ohio History Connection’s program “Ohio Open Doors.” Tours are free.

The home was built in 1823 by Reid’s father, Robert. It’s on the National Register of Historic Places.

The DeWines have lived there since 1974.