Ohio abortions decreased again in 2015; fewest since 1976

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state says the number of abortions reported in Ohio declined again in 2015, which had the fewest recorded since the data-tracking started in 1976.

In an annual report posted Friday afternoon, the state’s Department of Health says 20,976 pregnancies were terminated last year. That’s about a 1 percent decline in induced abortions compared to those reported in 2014.

The reports don’t speculate on reasons for the decline.

Since 2001, there’s been a steady decline in abortions in Ohio. And at least a half-dozen abortion clinics have closed or reduced services over the last several years.

About 94 percent, or nearly 20,000, of the state’s abortions last year were obtained by Ohio residents.

More than half of all induced abortions involved pregnancies of less than nine weeks.