BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

UPCOMING SATURDAY:

POLITICS OF PAIN-OHIO, HFR

COLUMBUS — As Ohio’s accidental overdose epidemic rose toward a record high, an army of lobbyists representing makes of prescription painkillers poured more than $1 million into state-level political campaigns in Ohio. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT IN ADVANCE: 500 words for use at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

TOP STORIES:

COLUMBUS POLICE SHOOT TEEN

COLUMBUS — Attorneys for the family of a 13-year-old Ohio boy fatally shot by a policeman investigating a reported armed robbery want to hear from witnesses they say offer a different version of events. They spoke as the official investigation continues, with a coroner saying the boy’s autopsy is complete but details aren’t yet being released. By Kantele Franko and Ann Sanner. SENT: 600 words, AP photos, video, audio.

COLUMBUS POLICE SHOOT TEEN-BOY

COLUMBUS — As authorities investigate the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old black boy, Tyre King, by a white Columbus police officer after a report of an armed robbery, a look at details emerging about him. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 380 words, photos.

COLUMBUS-CLEVELAND SHOOTINGS

CLEVELAND — The fatal police shooting Wednesday of 13-year-old Tyre King by a Columbus police officer has understandably drawn comparisons to the fatal police shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice by a Cleveland police officer in November 2014. Here are some similarities along with differences surrounding the two shootings. By Mark Gillispie. SENT: 700 words. AP Photos.

ABDUCTION-BODIES FOUND

ASHLAND — Authorities have identified a second woman whose body was found in Ohio after a 911 call from a home where another woman said she was being held captive. Suspect Shawn Grate is being held on a $1 million bond after being charged with two counts of murder and one count of kidnapping. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 350 words by 6:30 p.m.

OHIO HOMELESS-LAWSUIT

AKRON — Akron officials have agreed to give homeless people two days’ notice before city officials remove their belongings from public property and give them a chance to reclaim those items, under a settlement in a federal lawsuit. SENT: 230 words.

CAPITOL HILL BUZZ-PRESIDENT KASICH?

WASHINGTON — It was a glimpse into an alternate political reality: John Kasich, one of this year’s top Republican presidential contenders, riffing on trade and geopolitics from behind the presidential seal at a podium at the White House. By Josh Lederman. SENT: 330 words.

SPORTS:

FBN–HALL OF FAME-SHARPER

CANTON — The inclusion of former NFL safety and convicted rapist Darren Sharper on this year’s list of Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees has created a national outcry. Sharper, a five-time Pro Bowler, pleaded guilty in 2015 to drugging and raping up to 16 women in four states. SENT: 425 words.

IN BRIEF:

— OHIO ABORTIONS: The state says the number of abortions reported in Ohio declined again in 2015, which had the fewest recorded since the data-tracking started in 1976.

— CLEVELAND OFFICER-NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE: A grand jury has indicted a Cleveland police officer on a misdemeanor charge of negligent homicide in the death of an 18-year-old man who had broken into a neighborhood store.

— OHIO TROOPER KILLED: Authorities say a man was driving under the influence of drugs when he struck and killed a veteran Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper along a Cleveland interstate.

— DRUG DEATHS-DOCTOR-RECORDS: A federal judge in Rhode Island has ruled that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration must release thousands of pages of exhibits used by federal prosecutors in the trial of a doctor convicted of running an Ohio pill mill.

— OHIO GOVERNOR-TRADE: Ohio Gov. John Kasich has visited the White House in support of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement.

— UNEMPLOYMENT-OHIO: The state says Ohio’s unemployment rate dropped again in August to 4.7 percent.

— CAMPAIGN 2016-OHIO: Hillary Clinton’s Democratic presidential campaign will get help this weekend in swing state Ohio from two surrogates aiming to appeal to younger voters.

— TERMINAL TOWER SALE: A private development group says it’s purchasing the 52-floor Terminal Tower, downtown Cleveland’s iconic Public Square landmark.

— HOUSE FIRE-TEEN DIES: Authorities say a high school senior has died after her central Ohio home caught fire.

— OHIO-DISTEMPER OUTBREAK: A central Ohio dog shelter dealing with an outbreak of a respiratory disease has temporarily halted plans to euthanize some animals after a judge granted an order restricting which ones could be put down.

— UNIVERSITY PROFESSORS-CONTRACT: The University of Cincinnati and its professors union have tentatively agreed to a collective bargaining agreement.

— WILLISTON SHOOTINGS-BOND: Bond has been set at $2 million for man accused in a shooting in Williston, North Dakota, that left two men from the Cleveland area dead.

— TEXAS WIND FARM-AMAZON: A division of Amazon has unveiled plans for a more than 100-turbine wind farm in West Texas, after previously announcing wind and solar farms in several states, including Ohio.

