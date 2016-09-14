AP-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Dan Sewell is on the desk starting at 9 a.m. Andrew Welsh-Huggins, interim news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or awelsh@ap.org.

___

TOP STORIES:

ABDUCTION-BODIES FOUND

ASHLAND —A woman’s report that she was being held captive in a home led to the arrest of a kidnapping suspect, a murder confession and the discovery of the remains of three other people, authorities say. By Ann Sanner. SENT: 525 words. AP photos.

With ABDUCTION-BODIES FOUND THE LATEST

POLICE SHOOT BOY-GAZEBO

CLEVELAND — Workers begin dismantling the gazebo where 12-year-old Tamir Rice was fatally shot by a Cleveland police officer. By Mark Gillispie. SENT: 425 words. AP photos, video.

CHARTER SCHOOLS-OHIO

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The U.S. Department of Education is releasing a disputed $71 million grant to Ohio to aid high-performing charter schools, but with strings attached. The federal agency on Wednesday said it is imposing a series of restrictions on release of the money to prevent fraud inside Ohio’s troubled charter school system. The grant has been designated high-risk. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 500 words.

SENATE 2016

WASHINGTON — Democrats are sounding increasingly concerned about their chances of retaking control of the Senate, as Republicans demonstrate a commanding fundraising advantage and Hillary Clinton’s lead narrows in key battleground races. Democrats now appear to have fewer paths to victory as wins in Ohio and even Florida look increasingly remote. By Erica Werner. SENT: 860 words, photos.

DIVIDED AMERICA-CHINESE COMPETITION

HANNIBAL — In an angry election year, some of America’s angriest voters live in places like Monroe County, Ohio, places where local economies have been punished by price competition with China. By Paul Wiseman. SENT: 1,490 words, photos, video, graphics. An abridged version also was sent.

CONGRESS 2016-LOW-PROFILE DEMOCRAT

WAVERLY — Some Democratic leaders are backing a write-in candidate over their party’s nominee in southern Ohio’s U.S. House race because the nominee, a truck driver who lives with his mother, does virtually no campaigning. SENT: 340 words. Pursuing AP Photo.

HISTORIC TERMINAL-RENOVATIONS

CINCINNATI — Officials plan to vote on a nearly $213 million makeover of an 83-year-old historic art deco train station that houses a Cincinnati museum. SENT: 270 words.

HEINZ AWARDS

PITTSBURGH — Columbus civil rights attorney Michelle Alexander is one of five people being honored Wednesday with $250,000 prizes from the Heinz Family Foundation. By Joe Mandak. SENT: 400 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

— PRISON FARMS SHUTDOWN: The union representing Ohio’s corrections officers is vowing to continue protesting the closing of Ohio prison farms after losing its latest court battle.

— STEELWORKERS UNION-EMBEZZLEMENT: The former president of a union that represents crew members on lake ships has been indicted in federal court on multiple counts of embezzlement and other charges for allegedly receiving $400,000 in illegal payments.

— DRUG SCOURGE-POLICE PHOTOS: A 4-year-old Ohio boy pictured in police photos in the back seat of a car while his grandmother and her boyfriend were slumped over from a drug overdose is moving in with other relatives.

— FOUND HEART: A coroner says a heart found in a plastic bag on the ground next to an Ohio gas station appears to be human.

— ABORTION CLINIC-TOLEDO: Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has appealed to the state Supreme Court to overturn lower court rulings that have kept open Toledo’s last abortion clinic.

— LAWYER SUSPENDED-HYPNOSIS: A former Akron attorney accused of hypnotizing female clients for his sexual gratification has pleaded guilty to kidnapping charges under a deal with prosecutors.

— OHIO SHERIFF-DRUG CHARGES: A panel of three retired judges will consider whether Sandusky County’s sheriff should be suspended while facing charges alleging he stole medications from prescription drug disposal drop boxes, deceived doctors into giving him painkillers and misused department funds.

— COMPANION ANIMAL ABUSE: A new law in Ohio stiffens penalties for abusing pets.

— ONLINE CHECKBOOK: Financial information from Ohio’s five public pension funds has been added to the state’s online checkbook site, though the numbers aren’t all up to date.

— FIFTH THIRD-CLOSINGS: Fifth Third Bank says it plans to consolidate or sell 44 branches and five parcels of undeveloped land next year.

— OHIO-DISTEMPER OUTBREAK: A central Ohio animal shelter says eight more dogs have been put down following a deadly disease outbreak over the weekend bringing the total number of euthanized dogs to 60.

— WILLISTON SHOOTING-ARREST: Law enforcement authorities in Williston say the suspected gunman in a shooting that left two men dead in May has been arrested.

___

