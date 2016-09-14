The Latest: ‘Please hurry,’ abducted woman says in 911 call

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on an Ohio abduction case that led police to a kidnapping suspect and the remains of three people (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

A woman in Ohio whose 911 call led to the discovery of three bodies in two counties whispered to a dispatcher to “please hurry” and that she was scared.

The woman said in the call released by authorities Wednesday that she had been tied up in the house in Ashland in Ohio but partly freed herself to make the call while the man was asleep.

The woman said her captor had a stun gun and she was afraid if she woke him that he would catch her. The dispatcher stayed on the line until police arrived.

Ashland police said two bodies were found in the house after officers arrived.

Authorities say the suspect in the abduction confessed to killing a woman at a house about 20 minutes away in June.

___

5:55 p.m.

The son of a woman whose body was found in an Ohio house along with a second body says he last heard from her a week ago when she said she had a flat tire.

Kurtis Stanley said Wednesday he knew something was wrong when he hadn’t heard from Stacey Stanley and reported her missing to police the next day, Sept. 9.

Police say the bodies of Stacey Stanley and another person were found Tuesday in Ashland after they responded to a woman’s 911 call that she’d been abducted.

Suspect Shawn Grate remains jailed on an abduction charge and can’t be reached for comment. The woman who called 911 was rescued.

Kurtis Stanley says his mother had health problems and was retired.

___

4:40 p.m.

Records show an Ohio man arrested after the report of an abduction led to the discovery of three bodies has a long criminal record and served prison time for burglary.

Shawn Grate remained jailed Wednesday on an abduction charge as authorities identified one of the bodies and continued working to identify the other remains and collect evidence.

Records from several Ohio counties show arrests and charges against the 40-year-old going back to 1996, including abduction, theft, domestic violence, burglary, assault and drug abuse.

The state Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says Grate served time for burglary beginning in 1997.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Grate, who is homeless, has an attorney.

The Ashland County Prosecutor said a decision about any additional charges will come Thursday.

___

1 p.m.

The Ohio fire marshal’s investigators have returned to a home destroyed in a June blaze now that human remains have been found in nearby woods in connection with an abduction investigation.

Fire marshal spokeswoman Lindsey Burnworth says investigators were checking the property near Mansfield on Wednesday after decomposed remains were found behind it Tuesday.

A jailed kidnapping suspect had pointed police to those remains after they found two bodies at an Ashland home while investigating a reported abduction. The woman who had reported being held captive was found alive, along with the suspect.

Authorities say the suspect admitting he killed a woman at the Mansfield-area property in June, the same month it burned.

Burnworth says that investigation is open and a cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

___

12:35 p.m.

Authorities have identified one of two bodies found at an Ohio house during an abduction investigation that led to the arrest of a kidnapping suspect who pointed police to a third set of human remains.

Ashland police said Wednesday that one of the bodies was that of Stacey Stanley, who’d been reported missing from Huron County. The police statement says the coroner hasn’t determined her cause of death or identified the second body.

Police went to the site Tuesday to follow up on a woman’s report that she was held captive. They found the woman, a 40-year-old male suspect and two bodies.

Stanley’s sister had told the Mansfield News Journal the 43-year-old had been missing since Thursday and was last seen at an Ashland gas station when she got a flat tire.

___

10:55 a.m.

Authorities say a woman reported being held captive, leading to the arrest of a kidnapping suspect, a murder confession and the discovery of three bodies in two Ohio counties.

The Mansfield News Journal says police went to an Ashland home after the woman called authorities Tuesday. They found the remains of two people at the supposedly vacant property.

The suspect, 40-year-old Shawn Grate, remained jailed Wednesday on an abduction charge. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Richland County’s prosecutor tells the News Journal that Grate admitted he had killed a woman in June at a different property near Mansfield. On Tuesday, investigators checked it and found a body in a wooded ravine behind that house, which was destroyed by fire.

Authorities are working to identify the remains.