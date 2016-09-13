Cleveland voters to decide whether to increase minimum wage

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland City Council has elected to let voters decide whether to increase the city’s minimum wage.

City council passed legislation Monday night that sends the issue to the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Board of Elections and schedules the special election for May 2017.

The proposal would raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour beginning in January 2018. That would be followed by a yearly $1 increase over three years to $15. The minimum wage would then be based on the cost of living index.

Ohio’s current minimum wage is $8.10.

The proposal had been submitted by the Service Employees International Union.