Ohio Daybook

Monday, Sep. 12 10:30 AM Hamilton County Commissioner Monzel and sheriff candidate Gary Lee hold press conference – Hamilton County Commissioner Chris Monzel and Hamilton County Sheriff candidate Gary Lee hold press conference to ‘speak out against Sheriff Neil’s fiscal mismanagement’

Location: Hamilton County Administration Building, 138 E. Court Street, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.garylee2016.com/ https://twitter.com/lee_for_sheriff

Contacts: Cody Rizzuto Fountain Square Group rizzuto@fountainsquaregroup.com 1 513 543 4208

Monday, Sep. 12 11:00 AM Ohio state Reps. Marlene Anielski and Lou Terhar discuss design standards for veteran ID cards – Ohio state Reps. Marlene Anielski and Lou Terhar hold press conference to discuss the finalized format of Ohio veteran identification cards as decided upon by the Veteran ID Material and Design Standards Committee. They are joined by ORA 2012 Past President Chairman Rick Campbell and Jackson County Commissioner Paul Haller

Location: Harding Press Room, Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH http://www.ohiohouse.gov

Contacts: Markee Osbourne Majority Communications Department 1 614 644 6041

Monday, Sep. 12 1:00 PM Cincinnati Mayor Cranley welcomes NBCA for Annual Session – Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, NCBA President Reverend Samuel C. Tolbert, Jr., Reverend Dock Foster, Golden Leaf Church Reverend Carl P. Adkins, and Councilmember Christopher Smitherman hold press conference welcoming the National Baptist Convention of America International for Annual Session

Location: Hyatt Regency Cincinnati, 151 W 5th St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.cincinnati-oh.gov https://twitter.com/cityofcincy

Contacts: Holly Stutz Smith City of Cincinnati holly.stutzsmith@cincinnati-oh.gov 1 513 659 9949

Monday, Sep. 12 2:00 PM Raise Up Cleveland hosts march for Moral Monday Movement’s ‘National Day of Action’ – Raise Up Cleveland hosts march as part of the Moral Monday Movement’s ‘National Day of Action.’ At the end of the march, faith, labor and community leaders hold a program and deliver the ‘Higher Ground Moral Declaration’, which calls on public officials to prioritize those suffering from racism, poverty, injustice and inequality

Location: Congressional Church UCC, 444 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://raiseupcleveland.com/

Contacts: Jocelyn Smallwood Precision New Media Jocelyn@precisionnewmedia.com 1 614 285 5278

Monday, Sep. 12 2:00 PM Tim Kaine campaigns in Ohio – 2016 Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine campaigns in the general election battleground state of Ohio, attending a public event in Dayton to discuss ‘how young people can get involved in this campaign and how his and Clinton’s agenda would support them, including their plan to make college debt-free for all Americans’

Location: Stivers High School, 1313 E 5th St, Dayton, OH www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press press@hillaryclinton.com

Doors open: 12:30 pm

Monday, Sep. 12 2:15 PM Ohio bicameral legislators discuss Good Samaritan Law and opioid epidemic – Ohio state Rep. Robert Sprague, state Sen. Jim Hughes, and Tyler’s Light Founder and President Wayne Campbell hold press conference to discuss the 9-1-1 Good Samaritan law, which became law through the signing of House Bill 110 and becomes effective tomorrow. * The 9-1-1 Good Samaritan law provides immunity to individuals for minor drug possession offenses when they seek emergency assistance during a drug overdose

Location: Harding Press Room, Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH http://www.ohiohouse.gov

Contacts: Andrew Yogmour Office of Rep. Robert Sprague 1 614 466 3819

Monday, Sep. 12 – Tuesday, Sep. 13 State Board of Education of Ohio meeting

Location: Ohio Department of Education, 25 South Front Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://education.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OHEducation

Contacts: Meghan Wadsworth Ohio Department of Education Meghan.Wadsworth@education.ohio.gov 1 614 466 9514 Brittany Halpin Ohio Department of Education Brittany.Halpin@education.ohio.gov 1 614 728 5959

Monday, Sep. 12 Abercrombie & Fitch: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie

Contacts: Thomas D. Lennox Abercrombie & Fitch corporate communications investor_relations@abercrombie.com 1 614 283 6751

Tuesday, Sep. 13 11:00 AM Press conference to announce federal funding for new specialty court – Montgomery County Juvenile Court and Montgomery County Children Services hold press conference to announce federal funding of a $600,000 implementation grant from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention for a new specialty docket, Family Treatment Court

Location: Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center, 380 W. Second Street, Dayton, OH Dayton www.mcohio.org

Contacts: Eric Shafer Juvenile Court Administrator eshafer@mcjcohio.org 1 937 225 4164

Tuesday, Sep. 13 12:00 PM Conversations with Conservatives event – Conversations with Conservatives session, with Republican Reps. Dave Brat, Warren Davidson, Jeff Duncan, Louie Gohmert, Paul Gosar, Cynthia Lummis and Mick Mulvaney meeting with traditional press and bloggers to discuss issues of the day * Chaired by Reps. Raul Labrador, Tim Huelskamp, and Jim Jordan

Location: Rm 334 Cannon House Office Bldg., Washington, DC http://jordan.house.gov/ https://twitter.com/conversations #CWC114

Contacts: Darin Miller Rep. Jim Jordan Press Secretary darin.miller@mail.house.gov Dan Popkey Office of Rep. Labrador dan.popkey@mail.house.gov 1 202 800 1565 Jon Meadows Office of Rep. Huelskamp jon.meadows@mail.house.gov 1 202 225 2715

Tuesday, Sep. 13 12:00 PM ‘Supreme Court Review and Preview’ discussion with Ohio State Solicitor Eric Murphy – ‘Supreme Court Review and Preview’ discussion hosted by Columbus Lawyers Chapter of the Federalist Society, featuring Ohio State Solicitor Eric Murphy

Location: The Athletics Club of Columbus, 136 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.fed-soc.org/ https://twitter.com/FedSoc

Contacts: Columbus Lawyers Chapter ColumbusFedSoc@gmail.com

Tuesday, Sep. 13 – Wednesday, Sep. 14 Cleveland Browns Foundation Radiothon – Cleveland Browns Foundation and Good Karma Brands’ ESPN 850 WKNR host their third annual Cleveland Browns Foundation Radiothon, featuring 28 consecutive hours of Browns content from the team’s facility. Broadcasts include ‘The Really Big Show’ with Tony Rizzo, Jerod Cherry, Matt Fontana and Casey Kulas (9:00 AM EDT); ‘Cleveland Browns Daily’ with Nathan Zegura, Matt Wilhelm, Jim Donovan, Matt Fontana and Casey Kulas (1:00 PM EDT); ‘The Golden Boyz’ with Aaron Goldhammer, Emmett Golden and Danny Cunningham (3:00 PM EDT); ‘Bruce Hooley Show’ with Bruce Hooley, Emmett Golden and Mike Dreamer (5:00 PM EDT); and ‘ESPN Cleveland Tonight’ with Munch Bishop, Jason Gibbs and Mike Dreamer (7:00 PM EDT) * Cleveland Browns also host Browns Yoga Night as a new element of the Radiothon at 76 Lou Groza Boulevard, Berea (6:00 PM EDT) * The Radiothon continues tomorrow

Location: TBD http://www.clevelandbrowns.com/ https://twitter.com/Browns

Contacts: Rob McBurnett Cleveland Browns Communications Coordinator RMcBurnett@clevelandbrowns.com 1 440 824 6175

Tuesday, Sep. 13 – Thursday, Sep. 15 ITEC Tire Manufacturing event – ITEC Tire Manufacturing – International Tire Exhibition and Conference

Location: John S. Knight Center, Akron, OH Akron http://www.rubbernews.com https://twitter.com/RubberNews

Contacts: Rubber & Plastics News 1 330 836 9180

Tuesday, Sep. 13 – Thursday, Sep. 15 SPE Eastern Regional Meeting

Location: McKinley Grand Hotel, Canton, OH Canton http://www.spe.org https://twitter.com/SPE_Events

Contacts: SPE Americas spedal@spe.org 1 972 952 9393

Wednesday, Sep. 14 8:30 AM Columbus City Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds Community Hours

Location: Crimson Cup Coffee Shop, 4541 N High St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

Wednesday, Sep. 14 5:30 PM Democratic senators host fundraiser for Hillary Clinton in Washington, DC – Democratic Sens. Debbie Stabenow, Sherrod Brown, Joe Donnelly, and Heidi Heitkamp host a fundraiser in Washington, DC, on behalf of presumptive 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton

Location: Washington, DC www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: David Reid Hillary for America dreid@hillaryclinton.com 1 202 309 3157

Wednesday, Sep. 14 7:00 PM Donald Trump campaigns in Ohio – 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigns in the general election battleground state Ohio, holding a campaign rally * Trump and Mike Pence will face Democrats Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine in the 8 Nov election

Location: Canton Memorial Civic Center, 1101 Market Avenue North, Canton Canton www.donaldjtrump.com https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Hope Hicks Make America Great Again hhicks@donaldtrump.com 1 212 715 6785 1 203 273 0226 Marc Lotter Mike Pence for Indiana Deputy Campaign Manager marclotter@mikepence.com 1 317 726 6589

Wednesday, Sep. 14 GWAR begin North American tour with Crowbar and Mutoid Man – GWAR begin North American tour with Crowbar and Mutoid Man * Second leg of the tour with Mutoid Man and Darkest Hour begins 27 Oct in Virginia

Location: Bogart’s, 2621 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati https://twitter.com/GWARofficial

Contacts: Nikki Law Metal Blade nikki.law@metalblade.com 1 408 409 0232

Wednesday, Sep. 14 DSW Inc: Q2 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://investors.dswshoe.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=189127&p=irol-calendar https://twitter.com/DSWShoeLovers

Contacts: Kris Kraner DSW Inc Press MediaRelations@dswinc.com 1 614 872 1075

