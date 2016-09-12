Ohio nuclear plant to remain idle after shutdown

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (AP) — Officials say an Ohio nuclear plant that shut down after rainwater entered its turbine building will remain idle.

FirstEnergy Corp. spokeswoman Jennifer Young tells The Blade newspaper (http://bit.ly/2cg4HWA ) the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station may stay offline for at least a few days as the utility tries to figure out how the water entered the building on Saturday.

The plant sits along Lake Erie in northern Ohio and is owned by FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co., a subsidiary of Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp.

Young says the water prompted its turbine generator to automatically shut down. The company found that a roof vent in the building hadn’t fully closed. Workers have dried out the electrical cabinet and replaced and tested affected components.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says the cause is being investigated.

