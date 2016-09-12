Deconstruction of Tamir Rice gazebo set to begin Wednesday

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two local companies are expected to begin taking apart the gazebo this week where 12-year-old Tamir Rice was fatally shot by a Cleveland police officer.

The structure is being shipped to a Chicago museum for display.

Former Cleveland City Councilman Jay Westbrook said Monday that he’s been coordinating the deconstruction with officials at Stony Island Arts Bank, a new museum in Chicago. Westbrook says a museum official will supervise the deconstruction that’s scheduled to begin Wednesday and could continue into next week.

Tamir was killed in November 2014 by a patrol officer within two seconds of a cruiser skidding to a stop near the boy outside Cudell Recreation Center, where the gazebo is located.