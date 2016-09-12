Akron high school to close for 2nd day for fire clean-up

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A high school in northeast Ohio will remain closed Tuesday after a section of the building caught fire over the weekend.

An Akron Public Schools spokesman says the district will continue to keep Ellet High School for a second day for more clean-up.

Firefighters were called to the school Saturday night. They found light smoke throughout the hallways and later discovered the fire and extinguished it. It is thought to have started in the building’s maintenance office.

The section of the building that houses the school’s construction program was damaged. There were no reported injuries.

Crews were working to clean up smoke and water damage.