Ohio Daybook

——————–

Sunday, Sep. 11 10:00 AM Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Location: Northwest Ohio’s 9/11 Memorial, Swanton, OH http://www.ang.af.mil/

Contacts: Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker Ohio ANG public affairs elizabeth.holliker@ang.af.mil 1 419 868 4072

——————–

Monday, Sep. 12 Abercrombie & Fitch: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie

Contacts: Thomas D. Lennox Abercrombie & Fitch corporate communications investor_relations@abercrombie.com 1 614 283 6751

——————–

Monday, Sep. 12 Tim Kaine campaigns in Ohio – 2016 Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine campaigns in the general election battleground state of Ohio, attending a public event in the Southwest of the state

Location: TBD www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press press@hillaryclinton.com

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 13 – Thursday, Sep. 15 ITEC Tire Manufacturing event – ITEC Tire Manufacturing – International Tire Exhibition and Conference

Location: John S. Knight Center, Akron, OH Akron http://www.rubbernews.com https://twitter.com/RubberNews

Contacts: Rubber & Plastics News 1 330 836 9180

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 13 – Thursday, Sep. 15 SPE Eastern Regional Meeting

Location: McKinley Grand Hotel, Canton, OH Canton http://www.spe.org https://twitter.com/SPE_Events

Contacts: SPE Americas spedal@spe.org 1 972 952 9393

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 13 Tim Kaine campaigns in Ohio – 2016 Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine campaigns in the general election battleground state of Ohio, attending a public event in the Northeast of the state

Location: TBD www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press press@hillaryclinton.com

_____

