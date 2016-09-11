Ohio zoo offers free admissions to first responders

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police, firefighters and other emergency and law enforcement personnel can go to an Ohio zoo for free.

The Cincinnati Zoo is offering free admission to first responders Sept. 12-18. There are also half-off discounts available for family members.

The zoo says it wants to honor those who protect the community.

Photo identification that references specific fire or police duty is required. The zoo says the offer is for firefighters, emergency medical technicians, police officers, Ohio state troopers, border patrol agents, corrections officers, 911 dispatchers and others involved in crime detection and investigation.

___

Online:

http://cincinnatizoo.org/