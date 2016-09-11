Railroad sues over damaged bridge from river project

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A railroad says fixing a bridge damaged by a Columbus beautification project cost $9.3 million and is suing a nonprofit development corporation for reimbursement.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2bV8Bhv ) CSX filed a federal lawsuit earlier this year against the Columbus Downtown Development Corp., the Scioto Greenways project manager and Messer Construction Company for payment.

The railroad says removing the lowhead dam and deepening the Scioto River exposed the piers of the freight bridge to scouring. It says excavating the river bottom and the river’s faster current undermined the piers to the point that the bridge shifted.

It also says Messer failed to properly install devices to prevent the piers from being undermined.

Messer denied responsibility for safeguarding the piers.

Representatives from Downtown Development declined to comment on the pending litigation.

