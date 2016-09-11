BC-OH–Ohio Sports Digest 1:30 pm, OH

The state at 1:30 p.m. All times EDT.

BBA–INDIANS-TWINS

MINNEAPOLIS — The division-leading Cleveland Indians send Mike Clevinger (2-2, 5.30 ERA) to the mound for the middle game of the series at Minnesota, while Hector Santiago (11-8, 4.91 ERA) pitches for the Twins. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. With hometown lead on losing team. Game starts at 7:10 p.m.

BBN–REDS-PIRATES

PITTSBURGH — Drew Hutchison makes his first start for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday against Cincinnati. Pittsburgh acquired Hutchison in a deal at the deadline that sent Francisco Liriano to Toronto. Game begins at 7:05 p.m. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

FBC–TOP 25-TULSA-OHIO STATE

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tulsa, coming off a big win over San Jose State last week, visits No. 6 Ohio State Saturday. The Buckeyes broke school records in trouncing Bowling Green in its opening game. By Mitch Stacy. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game time 3:30 p.m.

FBC–OHIO-KANSAS

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas tries to move to 2-0 for the first time since in five years when the Jayhawks face Ohio, which is coming off an overtime loss to Texas State. By Dave Skretta. Game starts 2:30 p.m.

FBC–YOUNGSTOWN STATE-WEST VIRGINIA

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia looks to remain unbeaten all-time against Championship Subdivision teams when it meets Youngstown State and coach Bo Pelini on Saturday. By John Raby. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Games starts at 2 p.m. ET.

FBC–TOP 25-AKRON-WISCONSIN

MADISON, Wis. — No. 10 Wisconsin hosts Mid-American Conference team Akron in the home opener at Camp Randall Stadium. By Genaro C. Armas. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts 3:30 p.m.

FBC–CINCINNATI-PURDUE

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue tries to win back-to-back games for the first time under coach Darrell Hazell when Cincinnati visits Saturday. The Boilermakers also are trying for their first 2-0 start since 2007. UPCOMING: 600 words, with photos. Game time is Noon ET.

GLF–WEBCOM TOUR

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — Zack Sucher topped the leaderboard entering the weekend in the rain-delayed DAP Championship, the Web.com Tour Finals opener. UPCOMING: 300 words by 9 p.m.

MMA–UFC 203

CLEVELAND — Former pro wrestling superstar CM Punk makes his MMA debut and heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, fighting in front of a partisan hometown crowd, defends his title in UFC 203. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Main card starts at 7 p.m.