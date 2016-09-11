2 Ohio colleges awarded funds to research workplace safety

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state Bureau of Workers’ Compensation has awarded two Ohio universities with money to research occupational health and safety.

The grants support research in how injuries can prevented in the workplace and ways to improve the health and productivity Ohio’s workforce.

Ohio State University is getting nearly $500,000 through the grant program for projects that focus on conditions facing firefighters. One project looks at ways to prevent firefighter injuries when handling obese patients. Another is on the occupational exposure of structural firefighters and cancer risk.

The University of Cincinnati was awarded more than $432,000 for projects that examine prescription medication risk and controlling inhalation exposure of firefighters.

The grant program provides up to $250,000 per project and the research is limited to 12 to 24 months.