UNDATED — The same qualities that make libraries ideal for studying and reading — unfettered public access, quiet corners and nooks, minimal interaction with other people — also make them appealing places to shoot up heroin, librarians are finding. By Kantele Franko. SENT: 725 words.

SAN FRANCISCO — When ex-Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner became a registered sex offender for life last Tuesday, he joined a nationwide list of registered sex criminals that has grown dramatically in recent years to more than 800,000. By Paul Elias. SENT: 875 words.

WRIGHT PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — A 71-year-old Colorado man returns to southwest Ohio to examine the shrapnel-peppered jet he flew during the Vietnam War. The jet is on display at the National Museum of the Air Force’s Southeast Asia War Gallery. By Barrie Barber, Dayton Daily News. SENT: 485 words. MANDATORY MEMBER CREDIT.

— WORKPLACE SAFETY-GRANTS: The state Bureau of Workers’ Compensation has awarded two Ohio universities with money to research occupational health and safety.

— FATAL FIRE-RAPE CASE: An Ohio judge has refused to delay the trial of a man accused of setting a fire that killed a 10-year-old and her grandparents on the day he was to go to trial on allegations that he sexually assaulted the girl.

— DRUG INVESTIGATIONS-CORRUPTION: A longtime Ohio policeman accused of conspiring with another officer to falsely get search warrants and keep cash and property seized in drug investigations has been sentenced to just under three years in prison.

— CAMPAIGN 2016-KAINE: Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine will make a campaign stop at a Dayton high school next week. He’s scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Monday at Stivers High School.

— JOHN CARROLL-SLAVERY: The president of John Carroll University says the suburban Cleveland school will study the role of its namesake in the history of Jesuit slaveholding.

— BOMB THREATS-PREP FOOTBALL: Authorities say a bomb threat prompted an evacuation and the cancellation of one high school football game and led to the evacuation of fans and teams after the completion of a second game in southwest Ohio.

— BABY HANDOFF-HEROIN ARREST: Police in northeast Ohio say a woman with suspected heroin in her purse crashed her car and then handed her 1-year-old son to a bystander before running from officers.

— DRUG PRICES-BALLOT INITIATIVE: An Ohio Supreme Court ruling could allow voters next year to decide a ballot initiative aimed at controlling what state agencies pay for prescription drugs.

