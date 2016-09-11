Brock Turner sex assault focuses attention on sex registries

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ex-Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner became a registered sex offender last Tuesday, joining a growing list of more than 800,000 across the United States.

As the numbers of registered sex offenders increases along with the types of crimes that qualify for registration, criticism of lifetime registration for some of them is mounting.

More and more defense attorneys, advocates, judges and others are questioning the fairness of applying lifetime, blanket restrictions that frequently treat first time offenders the same as hardened serial rapists.

Even some who have denounced Turner’s six-month jail sentence as too lenient for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman question whether the 21-year-old should spend the rest of his life with the stigma and onerous restrictions of a registered sex offender.