Trial starting over arson that killed girl, grandparents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has refused to delay the trial of a man accused of setting a fire that killed a 10-year-old and her grandparents on the day he was to go to trial on allegations that he sexually assaulted the girl.

The Vindicator (http://bit.ly/2c8AMQj ) reports that jurors went through orientation Friday in the murder and arson trial of Robert Seman Jr. and jury selection is expected to continue Monday.

Prosecutors allege Seman, who’s from Green, set the March 2015 fire in Youngstown hours before his scheduled rape trial. Seman was free on bond at the time.

A coroner said 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, William and Judith Schmidt, died of smoke inhalation.

Prosectors say they will seek the death penalty if the 47-year-old Seman is convicted.

