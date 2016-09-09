Police probe threat that led to evacuation of Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Ohio are investigating after receiving a threatening call that prompted the evacuation of the Cincinnati Zoo.

A sweep by bomb sniffing dogs found nothing suspicious at the zoo on Thursday afternoon.

Cincinnati police say about 50 visitors and 75 employees were evacuated after police received the call around 3 p.m. Police declined to comment on what the caller said.

The zoo has been the target of critics on social media and elsewhere after a lowland gorilla named Harambe (huh-RAHM’-bay) was shot and killed by the zoo’s special response team in May when a 3-year-old boy fell 15 feet into a moat inside the gorilla enclosure.

The gorilla exhibit reopened in June with a higher, reinforced barrier.