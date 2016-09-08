Cuyahoga County has record number of opiate deaths in August

CLEVELAND (AP) — A medical examiner in Cleveland says a record number of people fatally overdosed from heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil or some combination of the three drugs in Cuyahoga County last month.

The medical examiner on Thursday said testing had found carfentanil, a sedative used on large animals such as elephants, in two of the 52 people who fatally overdosed in August.

Cuyahoga County has had 14 overdose deaths thus far in September, including 10 over Labor Day weekend. Those deaths also are being blamed on some combination of the three opiate-related drugs.

The Hamilton County coroner in Cincinnati said Wednesday she believes southwestern Ohio is being used as a “test tube” by drug dealers selling carfentanil. The drug was found in the bodies of eight recent overdose victims in Hamilton County.