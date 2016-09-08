Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Thursday, Sep. 08.

Thursday, Sep. 08 9:00 AM Ohio Democrats’ ‘Focus on the Future’ Tour – Ohio Democratic Party’s ‘Focus on the Future’ Tour with stops across Ohio. Events include stops with Ohio House Democratic Leader Fred Strahorn, House Democratic Assistant Leader Nick Celebrezze, House Democratic Whip Nickie Antonio, House Democratic Assistant Whip Jack Cera, state House candidate Casey Weinstein, Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper at Ohio House Democratic Caucus Campaign Office, 2192 E. Enterprise Parkway, Twinsburg (9:00 AM EDT); 19071 Old Detroit Rd., Unit 1B, Rocky River (11:00 AM EDT); Erie County Courthouse, 323 Columbus Ave., Sandusky (1:30 PM EDT); and Grounds for Thought, 174 S. Main St., Bowling Green (4:00 PM EDT)

Location: Bowling Green Sandusky Twinsburg www.ohiodems.org https://twitter.com/OHDems

Contacts: Aaron Fisher Ohio Democratic Party afisher@ohiodems.org 1 330 987 8796

Thursday, Sep. 08 10:00 AM Ohio Broadcast Educational Media Commission meeting

Location: North Star Network Operations Center, 2470 North Star Road, Columbus, OH Columbus http://broadcast.ohio.gov/

Contacts: Geoffrey Phillips Ohio Broadcast Educational Media Commission Geoffrey.Phillips@broadcast.ohio.gov 1 614 485 6447

Thursday, Sep. 08 10:00 AM Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2016 Press Conference – Press conference for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, featuring the announcement of the 2016 celebrity Grand Marshal. Previous marshals include ‘Star Trek’ star George Takei, Cincinnati Reds stars Tom Browning and Joe Morgan, trumpeter Al Hirt, parodist Weird Al Yankovic and Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil

Location: Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, 3 East Fourth Street, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.oktoberfestzinzinnati.com/ https://twitter.com/Cincinnatiparty #OktoberfestZinzinnati

Contacts: Rich Walburg Oktoberfest rwalburg@cincinnatichamber.com 1 513 579 3194

Thursday, Sep. 08 10:00 AM Ohio Secretary of State Husted launches his ‘Safe at Home’ program – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted and advocates for survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking and other certain crimes hold media event to launch ‘Safe at Home’ program. The program is ‘intended to shield the personal information of an individual who is the survivor of domestic violence, human trafficking or other certain crimes’

Location: Domestic Violence and Child Advocacy Center, 2806 Payne Avenue, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.sos.state.oh.us/ https://twitter.com/OhioSOSHusted

Contacts: Joshua Eck Ohio Secretary of State Media Relations jeck@ohiosecretaryofstate.gov 1 614 466 2729

Thursday, Sep. 08 10:00 AM Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission meeting

Location: Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy, 1650 State Route 56 SW, London, OH London http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/About-AG/Mike-Dewine https://twitter.com/OhioAG

Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson Dan.Tierney@OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov 1 614 466 3840 Jill Del Greco Ohio Attorney General Public Information Officer Jill.DelGreco@OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov 1 614 466 3840

Thursday, Sep. 08 11:00 AM Retired generals from Ohio contrast Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on national security – Retired Four-Star General Johnnie Wilson and Brigadier General Larry Gillespie hold press conference to ‘discuss how Hillary Clinton is the only candidate for president who has the experience, temperament and judgment to serve as Commander in Chief’, ‘discussing the dangers of a Donald Trump candidacy’

Location: 1900 Superior Ave, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton

Contacts: Hillary for America press press@hillaryclinton.com

Media planning to cover the event are kindly asked to RSVP to ofarooque@hillaryclinton.com

Thursday, Sep. 08 11:00 AM The Standard’s 2016 Volunteer Expo – The Standard’s 2016 Volunteer Expo. The community event takes place at Pioneer Courthouse Square Portland, OR, and Fountain Square, Cincinnati, OH (11:30 AM EDT)

Location: Cincinnati Portland https://www.standard.com/

Contacts: Jack Coleman Kelliann Amico jcoleman@gardcommunications.com

Thursday, Sep. 08 2:00 PM Donald Trump campaigns in Ohio – 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigns in the general election battleground state of Ohio, holding an event in Cleveland * Trump and Mike Pence will face Democrats Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine in the 8 Nov election

Location: Cleveland Arts and Social Sciences Academy,10701 Shaker Boulevard, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.donaldjtrump.com https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Hope Hicks Make America Great Again hhicks@donaldtrump.com 1 212 715 6785 1 203 273 0226

Thursday, Sep. 08 5:00 PM Ohio Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board host 9/11 Memorial event – Ohio Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board host 9/11 Memorial event, featuring a memorial flag display and short program

Location: West Lawn of the Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohiostatehouse.org/ https://twitter.com/OhioStatehouse

Contacts: Luke Stedke Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board Deputy Director lstedke@csrab.state.oh.us 1 614 728 2130

Thursday, Sep. 08 6:00 PM Bowling Green Mayor Edwards delivers proclamation at BGSU’s new Greek Village grand opening – Bowling Green State University debut new Greek Village for members of the fraternity and sorority life community * This event has been rescheduled from 24 Aug

Location: Greek Village, West Courtyard, BGSU, Bowling Green, OH Bowling Green http://www.bgsu.edu/ https://twitter.com/bgsu

Contacts: Amber Stark BGSU alstark@bgsu.edu 1 419 372 8582

Friday, Sep. 09 – Sunday, Sep. 11 7:00 AM Values Voter Summit with Donald Trump among day one speakers – Values Voter Summit – annual meeting of social conservative activists hosted by the Family Research Council. Day one speakers include 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus, Republicans Sens. Tim Scott and James Lankford and Reps. Marsha Blackburn, John Fleming, Louie Gohmert, James Bridenstine, and Diane Black, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, North Carolina Lt. Governor Dan Forest, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, former Sen. Rick Santorum, ‘The Dana Show’ host Dana Loesch, ‘The Laura Ingraham Show’ host Laura Ingraham, ‘Family Talk’ founder and host Dr James Dobson, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Allen West, ‘Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson, Wallbuilders founder and President David Barton, The Benham Companies co-founders David and Jason Benham, and Center for Urban Renewal and Education founder Star Parker

Location: Omni Shoreham Hotel, Washington, DC http://www.valuesvotersummit.org https://twitter.com/FRCAction #VVS16

Contacts: J.P. Duffy Family Research Council media jpd@frc.org 1 202 637 4679 FRC Media Office media@frc.org 1 866 372 6397

Donald Trump speaks at 3:30 PM

Friday, Sep. 09 8:00 AM Wright-Patterson Air Force Base holds 9/11 memorial ‘Run for the Fallen’

Location: Area B, Loop and Spaatz Road, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH www.wpafb.af.mil

Contacts: 88th Air Base Wing Office of Public Affairs 1 937 522 3252

Friday, Sep. 09 8:30 AM Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s ‘Let’s Play’ Initiative hosts playground build – Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s ‘Let’s Play’ Initiative hosts playground build and distributes sports equipment donations to various community organizations, including Cincinnati Recreation Commission, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati, Happen, Inc., and Chase Elementary School. Interview opportunities available with Pepper Snapple Group’s Lisa Gerke, Good Sports COO Christy Keswick, KaBOOM!’s Jacob Stachler, KaBOOM! Project Community Coordinator George Murray, Kroger Cincinnati/Dayton Division Public Affairs Manager Patty Leesemann, and Cincinnati Recreation Commission Director of Recreation Daniel Betts

Location: 1503 Chase Avenue, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.drpeppersnapplegroup.com https://twitter.com/DrPepperSnapple

Contacts: Dr Pepper Press 1 800 686 7398

Friday, Sep. 09 9:00 AM Dayton Civil Service Board hold dismissal hearing

Location: Civil Service Board Offices, 371 W. Second Street, Dayton, OH Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton

Contacts: Maurice Evans Dayton Civil Service Board Secretary and Chief Examiner 1 937 333 2300

Friday, Sep. 09 9:00 AM Cincinnati Archbishop Schnurr leads Mass to mark ‘Day of Prayer for Peace in Our Communities’ – Cincinnati Archbishop Most Reverend Dennis M. Schnurr celebrates Mass to ‘pray for racial justice, peace, and healing’ to mark ‘Day of Prayer for Peace in Our Communities’ in response to racially motivated violence affecting many U.S. communities

Location: Church of the Resurrection, 1619 California Ave, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.catholiccincinnati.org/ https://twitter.com/CatholicCincy

Contacts: Dan Andriacco Archdiocese of Cincinnati Officer of Communications dandriacco@catholiccincinnati.org 1 513 421 3131 x 6618

Friday, Sep. 09 10:00 AM Ohio Board of Voting Machine Examiners meeting, with agenda including – Ohio Board of Voting Machine Examiners meeting, with agenda including: review and possible approval of two matrixes/matrices – one with testing standards for a remote ballot marking device and one with testing standards for a precinct-based ballot marking device – to be used in the examination and certification of ballot marking devices for use in Ohio elections

Location: Continental Plaza Building, 180 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.sos.state.oh.us/ https://twitter.com/OhioSOSHusted

Contacts: Matt McClellan Ohio Secretary of State MMcClellan@OhioSecretaryofState.gov 1 614 995 2168

Friday, Sep. 09 10:00 AM Ohio Republican State Central Committee meeting – Ohio Republican State Central Committee meeting, with agenda including: appointment to fill a vacancy in the 1st Senate District, endorsements for the Ohio Board of Education candidates and approval of the slate for presidential electors

Location: Nationwide Conference Center, 100 Green Meadows Drive South, Lewis Center, OH www.ohiogop.org https://twitter.com/ohiogop

Contacts: Brittany Warner Ohio GOP bwarner@ohiogop.org 1 614 228 0342

Friday, Sep. 09 10:15 AM Cincinnati Mayor Cranley attends grand opening of Cincinnati Bell Connector – Formal opening ceremony for Cincinnati’s newest transportation infrastructure, the Cincinnati Bell Connector. Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, former Mayors Mark Mallory and Roxanne Qualls, Vice Mayor David Mann, President Pro Tem Yvette Simpson, Councilmembers Amy Murray, Chris Seelbach, P.G. Sittenfeld, and Wendell Young, and Cincinnati Bell’s Ted Torbeck attend

Location: Washington Park, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.cincinnati-oh.gov https://twitter.com/cityofcincy

Contacts: Rocky Merz City of Cincinnati rocky.merz@cincinnati-oh.gov 1 513 352 5358

Friday, Sep. 09 3:00 PM GOP Rep. Tom MacArthur and Ohio Gov. Kasich in Mount Holly, NJ – Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur, who is running for reelection, joins Ohio Governor John Kasich for an appearance at Tom MacArthur Campaign Headquarters in Mount Holly, NJ

Location: Tom MacArthur Campaign Headquarters, 223 High St., Mount Holly, NJ www.tmac4congress.com https://twitter.com/TMac4Congress

Contacts: Harrison Neely Tom MacArthur for Congress harrison@tmac4congress.com 1 973 715 5809

Friday, Sep. 09 Kroger Q2 2016 earnings – The Kroger Company Q2 2016 earnings, for the nation’s largest grocery store chain

Location: TBD http://www.thekrogerco.com/ https://twitter.com/krogerco

Contacts: Keith Dailey Kroger press keith.dailey@kroger.com 1 513 762 1304

Friday, Sep. 09 Slayer begin North American tour with Anthrax and Death Angel

Location: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, 2014 Sycamore St, Cleveland, OH Cleveland https://twitter.com/Slayer

Contacts: Heidi Ellen Robinson Fitzgerald HERFitz PR herfitz@mac.com 1 818 705 1267

Saturday, Sep. 10 10:00 AM Columbus City Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds Community Hours

Location: Blendon Community Fellowship Church, 4481 E Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

Saturday, Sep. 10 Sia and Leslie Jones headline ‘All Access’ abortion rights concert in Cleveland – Free ‘All Access’ music and cultural events shining a light on abortion rights staged across the U.S. by some of the nation’s leading reproductive health, rights, and justice organizations. Anchor event in Cleveland hosted by Comedy Central’s Jessica Williams, with music from Sia and Natalia Lafourcade, plus comedy from ‘Ghostbusters’ star Leslie Jones

Location: Wolstein Center, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.AllAccess2016.com https://twitter.com/PPact

Contacts: Planned Parenthood Federation of America Media media.office@ppfa.org 1 212 261 4433

