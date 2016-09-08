Authorities: Inmate who escaped from jail caught after tip

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an inmate who escaped from an Ohio county jail has been captured.

The Butler County sheriff’s office says Cesco James Earl Wilson was taken into custody a day after he escaped from the jail in Hamilton, where he was being held on a warrant.

Maj. Mike Craft says Wilson was working kitchen duty Tuesday and ran from the area just outside the kitchen.

The sheriff’s office announced Wednesday that Wilson had been apprehended.

The sheriff’s office says it received a tip from someone stating he knew where Wilson was. It says detectives and warrants deputies worked with the person to locate Wilson. It says it and the Middletown Police Department stopped a car in which Wilson was riding and arrested him without incident.

Wilson can’t be reached for comment while in custody.