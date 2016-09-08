Questions remain as Ohio medical marijuana law takes effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is yet to outline how exactly its new medical marijuana law will work even as it is set to take effect Thursday, leaving a host of unanswered questions by doctors, patients, pharmacists, police and many others.

Rules for producing, prescribing and distributing cannabis to eligible patients are expected to take up to a year to craft.

The law allows people with certain listed conditions to begin using marijuana immediately, but it’s unclear where they would legally get it. Some communities already are banning marijuana dispensaries as the law allows.

The clash between Ohio’s law and a federal prohibition prevents banks from handling marijuana-related cash and complicates matters for some officials, including those who work in law enforcement and at airports.