The state at 1:30 p.m. All times EDT.

___

BBN–METS-REDS

CINCINNATI —The Mets try for a three-game sweep and their 14th straight win over the Cincinnati Reds, sending Noah Syndergaard (12-8) against Anthony DeSclafani (8-2). By Mark Schmetzer. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Game time 12:35 p.m.

BBA–ASTROS-INDIANS

CLEVELAND — With the pressure intensifying the deeper into September they go, the first-place Indians continue their four-game series against Houston with Carlos Carrasco starting against Astros right-hander Doug Fister. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game time 7:10 p.m.

FBN–BROWNS-RG3’S REBOOT

BEREA — Maybe no longer the dual threat he was as a rookie four years ago in Washington, Robert Griffin III is a different quarterback and different person. He’s been reborn with the Browns, who have given him a chance to revive his career and hope RG3 can guide them through another rebuilding project. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m., photos.

FBN–KAEPERNICK-REACTION

U.S. hockey coach John Tortorella, who also coaches the Columbus Blue Jackets, says he’d bench any player who stays seated during the national anthem, while New York Jets receiver Brandon Marshall is defending Colin Kaepernick for his protest against racial injustice and minority oppression. SENT: 325 words.

FBC–T25-WISCONSIN-RUNNING GAME

MADISON, Wis. — Driven running back Corey Clement will take as many carries as he can get, even if he doesn’t need to carry the whole load at Wisconsin. His team’s home opener is Saturday against Akron. By Genaro C. Armas. SENT: 535 words, photos.