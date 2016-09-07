National Democratic group pulls more Strickland ads in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A major national Democratic political group is canceling more ad spending in Ohio’s Senate race as the state’s former governor lags his well-funded Republican opponent.

Democratic ex-Gov. Ted Strickland was once considered among his party’s best chances this year to unseat a sitting Republican, Sen. Rob Portman. But Strickland’s campaign has failed to gain traction.

The Senate Majority PAC, Strickland’s single largest source of outside support, is now canceling an additional three weeks of broadcast buys from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10. The ad buys totaled about $3 million.

Spokesman Shripal Shah said the PAC’s ad buys are regularly adjusted to make sure they’re “in the best possible position” in November.

For now, the PAC’s holding onto its reserved time for Strickland from Oct. 11 to Election Day.

Portman’s campaign said the shrinking outside ad buys are telling.

“Campaign organizations are reflections of candidates, their records, and their successes or failures,” said spokeswoman Michawn Rich. “Ted Strickland is running an awful campaign and losing support because he can’t hide from his failed record.”

Asked Tuesday on Capitol Hill whether he was worried about Strickland’s prospects this fall, Sen. Joe Tester, chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, said, “No, no, no, no.”

“Ted’s a great candidate. He’s doing a great job,” Tester said. “He’s working hard, and, no, he’s fine. The real poll comes in November. That’s the one that counts.”

AP Congressional Correspondent Erica Werner in Washington contributed to this report.