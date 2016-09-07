Authorities search for Ohio inmate who walked away from jail

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are searching for an inmate who they say walked away from a county jail in Ohio.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says in a news release that Cesco James Earl Wilson took off at about 3 p.m. Tuesday from the jail in Hamilton, where he was being held on a warrant.

Maj. Mike Craft tells the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News (http://bit.ly/2cbeVoV ) that Wilson was working kitchen duty and ran from the area just outside the kitchen. He said officers chased him, but he has not been found.

A message seeking additional details was left with sheriff’s office.

The 37-year-old Wilson, of Middletown, has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Authorities describe the 5-foot-8 Wilson as having brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.