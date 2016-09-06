BC-OH–Ohio Sports Digest 1:30 pm, OH

The state at 1:30 p.m. All times EDT.

CLEVELAND — Corey Kluber, who hasn’t lost since July 3 and is making a strong run at his second Cy Young Award, starts as the Indians continue their four-game series against the Houston Astros. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game time 7:10 p.m.

CINCINNATI — The Mets and Reds play the second game of their series, with Rafael Montero (0-0) facing left-hander Brandon Finnegan (8-10). By Joe Kay. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Game time 7:10 p.m.

Big Ten coaches review the past weekend and preview the next during their weekly media teleconference. By College Football Writer Eric Olson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 4 p.m., photos.

Ohio State, Louisville and Miami were the first three teams to hit 70 or more points in a game, and the Buckeyes’ victory was most impressive. By College Football Writer Eric Olson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 7 p.m., photos.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue linebacker Gelen Robinson might not make anyone forget about his famous father, but he looks like he is finally becoming the player coach Darrell Hazell envisioned. Now Robinson must prove he can do it again Saturday when the Boilermakers host Cincinnati. UPCOMING: 400 words by 5 p.m., photos.

NEW YORK — At first glance, the new jersey just looks plain strange. The different colors and team names probably even cause a few double-takes. When NFL players such as Matt Forte, Arian Foster and Eric Weddle switch from teams with which they had long been associated to new destinations, it often takes a little getting used to for fans and sometimes the players themselves. By Dennis Waszak Jr. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

— BKC–DAYTON-FIRST FOUR: The University of Dayton wants to keep being the place where March Madness begins every year and is bidding to host the NCAA Division I men’s basketball First Four from 2019 through 2022.