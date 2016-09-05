Trial in fatal New Year’s Eve shooting ends in 2nd hung jury

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The second trial of an Ohio woman suspected of fatally shooting her husband following a New Year’s Eve domestic dispute has again ended in a hung jury.

The Canton Repository reports (http://bit.ly/2bWszc9 ) that jurors deadlocked Friday over whether Colleen McKernan committed murder or defended herself. The eight women and four men had deliberated for more than two days.

McKernan was charged with murder after her husband, 29-year-old Robert McKernan, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 31, 2014. She told a dispatcher in a 911 call that she shot her husband after he hit her and that he had laid hands on her for the last time.

Options now include a third trial, dismissal of the murder charge or a plea agreement to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

___

Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com