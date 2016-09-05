Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Sunday, Sep. 04.

Monday, Sep. 05 9:00 AM Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine campaign at Labor Day events in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Illinois – 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and vice-presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine campaign at Labor Day events, where they discuss ‘their plans to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top’, and celebrate the contributions of American workers and organized labor. Events include Sen. Kaine attending a Pittsburgh Labor Day Parade Speaking Program (with Vice President Joe Biden), 11th St and Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh (9:00 AM EDT), Clinton and Kaine attending a 11th Congressional District Community Caucus Labor Day Festival in Cleveland, and Clinton attending the 49th Annual Salute to Labor in Hampton, IL * Clinton and Sen. Kaine will face Republicans Donald Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence in the 8 Nov election

Monday, Sep. 05 1:00 PM 96th Annual Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival – 96th Annual Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival, featuring WWII Pearl Harbor survivor Milton Mapou as Parade Grand Marshal. This year’s theme is ‘There’s No Place Like Home!’

Monday, Sep. 05 Labor Day – Labor Day. Financial markets closed

Tuesday, Sep. 06 5:00 PM Columbus City Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds Community Hours

Tuesday, Sep. 06 – Friday, Sep. 09 Content Marketing World Conference and Expo

