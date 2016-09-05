William Allen statue leaving US Capitol, coming home to Ohio

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — Former Ohio Gov. William Allen is coming home to the city of Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAHTH’-ee).

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2cqLGz5 ) reports that the Ross County Historical Society has agreed to take the statute of Ohio’s Democratic governor from 1874 to 1876.

The 12-foot-tall, 12,000-pound statue will be displaced from its spot in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol where it’s been since 1887. It’s being removed due to Allen’s support of Southern slave owners.

It will be replaced by a bronze statue of inventor Thomas Edison.

Each state can display two notable figures at Statuary Hall. State officials had decided to replace Allen in 2010 and held a statewide public vote to pick a successor. Voters chose Edison— who’s from Milan, Ohio —over other historical figures such as Wilbur and Orville Wright.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com