CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati police have arrested a suspect in a double shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured.

The police department’s homicide unit said Daniel Parker was arrested on an open murder warrant Saturday in the death of 25-year-old Kejuan Master.

Authorities found Master fatally shot in a parking lot in the 5500 block of Colerain Avenue around 1 p.m. Friday. A woman who had also been shot was transported to the hospital with injuries.

An investigation is continuing.