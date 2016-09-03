Polar bear cub on display for final weekend at Ohio zoo

POWELL, Ohio (AP) — Monday is the last day visitors to an Ohio zoo can see a female polar bear cub born there and hand-reared by staff before she relocates.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced earlier this year that Nora will join a female bear named Tasul (TAWS’-uhl) at the Oregon Zoo this fall. Now 10 months old and about 170 pounds, she’ll spend a period in quarantine before being moved.

Officials say the move was approved so the zoo environment is positive for more cubs to be born if other bears become pregnant. They say would-be mother bears need quiet, which would be impossible with Nora’s habitat-sharing schedule.

Zoo staff raised the cub after her mother started leaving her unattended. Viewing is limited to morning hours.