Ohio to mail voters absentee ballot applications for fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Voters in swing-state Ohio can soon request an absentee ballot for the fall presidential election.

The office of Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted) plans to mail absentee ballot applications to voters statewide this weekend.

Voters can fill out and return the applications to have their absentee ballots mailed to them ahead of Election Day.

Ohioans can vote absentee by mail or in person without having to give a reason.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election is slated to begin on Oct. 12.

Husted says he’s raising awareness for early voting this year with a two-week advertising campaign that begins Tuesday. The effort will target voters with TV, radio and online ads.

His office says a state board approved almost $550,000 in July for the voter education campaign.