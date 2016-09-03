Clinton enters fall with key advantages in White House race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two months from Election Day, Hillary Clinton has a clear edge over Donald Trump in nearly every measure traditionally used to gauge success in presidential races.

She’s raising huge sums of money and flooding airwaves with television advertisements.

A sophisticated data team with a history of winning White House races is meticulously tracking voters in key battleground states.

Clinton also has multiple paths to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House — so many that she could lose Ohio and Florida and still become America’s first female president.

Clinton’s biggest advantage heading into the fall campaign may be that Trump squandered an entire summer that could have been used capitalizing on the Democrat’s shaky standing with voters — or improving his own.