Ohio city trying to help motorists adjust to streetcars

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities have added signs, painted lane arrows and added flexible barriers in downtown Cincinnati to help motorists adjust to the new streetcar service.

The streetcar known as the “Cincinnati Bell Connector” is scheduled to begin carrying passengers Sept. 9. The streetcar will run a 3.6-mile loop through downtown, connecting The Banks along the riverfront and the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.

Motorists are allowed to drive in the streetcar lane in most areas along the route, but there are streetcar-only stretches. Authorities say motorists can be ticketed or towed for driving or parking illegally in those areas.

The streetcar has been running routes this month for operator training. At least two collisions with vehicles have been reported.

Authorities have also released a series of safety videos.

Cincinnati Streetcar Safety Videos: http://bit.ly/2biJ9CA