Judge: Custody case of kids from slain family stays private

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A judge will keep private the case over custody of two children who were found next to their slain parents after eight people from one Ohio family were fatally shot.

A Pike County judge ruled Thursday that public access to court hearings and records related to the 5-month-old girl and 11-month-old boy could “harm the children or their custodians.”

The Pike County Children’s Service Board sought to keep the case closed. The Cincinnati Enquirer sought to open it, citing state law that presumes juvenile court proceedings are public.

Three family members are seeking custody of the children, who weren’t injured when seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family were found shot at four homes near Piketon on April 22.