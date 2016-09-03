Columbus suspends charity event after firefighter is struck

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus officials have suspended a charity event after a firefighter was hit by a vehicle while fundraising.

The accident happened Friday in Columbus during the “Fill the Boot” campaign raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. During the event expected to run through the weekend, firefighters stand at intersections holding boots that people can fill with donations.

The firefighter who was hit was in stable condition at a local hospital.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the firefighter was wearing a reflective vest and other safety equipment when he was struck.