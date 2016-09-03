Video shows trooper, nurse rescue men in apparent overdose

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says an Ohio trooper and a nurse who was passing by helped save two men who were found in a car along a busy interstate after apparently overdosing on heroin.

A dash cam video shows the trooper finding the unresponsive father and son Monday evening along Interstate 75, 15 miles north of Cincinnati. The doors were locked, so the trooper broke a window to remove the men.

A nurse who was driving by in a sport utility vehicle also pulled over to help the men.

They were given the overdose antidote naloxone and taken to a hospital. A patrol spokesman says they were treated and released that day.

Authorities say the driver of the car has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence.