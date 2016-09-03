Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Friday, Sep. 02.

Friday, Sep. 02 10:00 AM Cincinnati Mayor Cranley announces state and local coordination to combat opioid overdoses – Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and City Councilmember Sittenfeld discuss coordinated efforts with the State of Ohio to provide sufficient levels of Nalaxone (NARCAN) to first responders. Mayor Cranley also announces a motion outlining new initiatives to combat opioid addiction and overdoses in Cincinnati

Location: Firehouse 35, 2487 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.cincinnati-oh.gov https://twitter.com/cityofcincy

Contacts: Holly Stutz Smith City of Cincinnati holly.stutzsmith@cincinnati-oh.gov 1 513 659 9949

Friday, Sep. 02 10:00 AM UT President Gaber celebrates enrollment increase – University of Toledo President Sharon Gaber hosts reception celebrating an increase in enrollment for the first time in six years

Location: University of Toledo, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo

Contacts: Meghan Cunningham University of Toledo Meghan.Cunningham@utoledo.edu 1 419 530 2410

Friday, Sep. 02 1:00 PM Columbus Public Health and AAA Ohio Auto Club hold a large scale car seat class – Columbus Public Health and AAA Ohio Auto Club hold a large scale car seat class to ensure families have a car seat and it’s properly installed before Labor Day Weekend. Participants include Columbus Public Health, Injury Prevention Manager Karisa Harvey, Columbus Public Health Car Seat Program Coordinator Ann Roderer, AAA Ohio Auto Club Senior Public Relations Manager Kimberly Schwind

Location: Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Jose Rodriguez Columbus Public Health JRRodriguez@columbus.gov 1 614 604 5025 Karisa Harvey City of Columbus kaharvey@columbus.gov 1 614 645 6318

Friday, Sep. 02 2:00 PM Family House Toledo hold open house to celebrate new daycare partnership for homeless children – Family House Toledo hold open house to celebrate daycare partnership between Ms. Cathy’s Learning Center and Family House to serve homeless children in Toledo shelters

Location: Family House, 699 Indiana Ave., Toledo, OH Toledo http://familyhousetoledo.org/ https://twitter.com/familyhousetol

Contacts: Renee Palacios Family House Toledo rpalacios@familyhousetoledo.org 1 419 242 5505

Saturday, Sep. 03 8:00 AM Ohio Bicentennial Farm recognized at Highland County Fair – Highland County Fair opening ceremony, recognizing Ohio Bicentennial Farm and the Igo family for maintaining their farm for over 200 years

Location: Highland County Fairgrounds, 604 John St., Hillsboro, OH Hillsboro http://www.agri.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDeptofAg

Contacts: Ashley McDonald Ohio Department of Agriculture Ashley.McDonald@agri.ohio.gov 1 614 752 9817

Saturday, Sep. 03 – Sunday, Sep. 04 Fashion Meets Music Festival – Fashion Meets Music Festival (FMMF), collaborative festival combining fashion and music alongside a Fashion and Retail Expo. Performers include Passion Pit, Matt and Kim, Adventure Club, DJ Khaled, Borns and French Montana

Location: Arena District, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.fmmf.us https://twitter.com/FMMFestival #FMMF

Contacts: Dayna Ghiraldi Big Picture Media dayna@bigpicturemediaonline.com Fashion Meets Music Festival press@fmmf.us

