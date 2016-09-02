Officials to check 12,000 gas pumps for skimming devices

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — County auditors in Ohio say 12,000 gas pumps will be inspected for skimming devices used to steal credit card information.

At least 30 such devices have been found at gas pumps in a dozen counties since October 2015.

The sweep is expected to be conducted at more than 1,500 gas stations over Labor Day weekend. Included in the checks are Butler, Hamilton and Montgomery counties in southwest Ohio, as well as Medina County in northeast Ohio.

Officials say customers who pay with plastic cards should use them as credit cards. Debit card PIN numbers are more vulnerable. Cash is the safest option.