Judge temporarily blocks statute barring local hiring laws

CLEVELAND (AP) — A new law banning Ohio cities from requiring contractors to hire local people for publicly funded construction projects was supposed to take effect Wednesday but has been temporarily blocked by a judge’s restraining order.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2bHTPe6 ) a Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County judge made the ruling Tuesday afternoon, a week after Cleveland filed a lawsuit against the state to stop the new law from taking effect.

The city argues that the state law usurps the city’s authority to establish local laws and regulations. City officials have argued that local hiring preferences are needed to fight poverty and unemployment.

Some state lawmakers pushed for the law by saying that hiring preferences block people who live outside cities from getting construction jobs on publicly funded projects.

